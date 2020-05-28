Eleven new IAS officers join service in Tamil Nadu

A total of 11 fresh IAS recruits of the Tamil Nadu cadre have joined service in their postings across the State earlier this week.
They have been posted in Kanyakumari, Dindigul, Thiruvannamalai, Salem, Nagapattinam, Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Theni and Thoothukudi.
These officers: C.A. Rishab (Kanyakumari), Ayushi Singh (Dindigul), Amit Kumar (Tiruvannamalai), Veer Pratap Singh (Salem), V. Deepana Visveswari (Nagapattinam) and Chitra Vijayan (Tiruchi) joined service.
M.P. Amith (Thanjavur), P. Alarmelmangai (Tirunelveli), Neha Yadav (Madurai), Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao (Theni) and M. Birathiviraj (Thoothukudi) joined service earlier this week.
