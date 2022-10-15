Eleven fishers injured in mid-sea attacks by unidentified persons

The Hindu Bureau October 15, 2022 23:07 IST

Eleven fishermen — seven from Karaikal and four from Mayiladuthurai — were injured in alleged mid-sea attacks by unidentified persons suspected to be from Sri Lanka.

Attacked with iron rods

The fishermen from Karaikal had started their journey in a fibreglass boat owned by Dhanasekaran on Friday. They were allegedly attacked with iron rods and other weapons by a group of about 20 persons who had come in four boats.

The fishermen — Dhanaseelan, Manian, Satheesh, Mathesh, Ayyappan, Manibalan and Abilash — sustained injuries in the attack. The assailants took away the Karaikal fishers’ GPS device and catch.

The seven fishers, who reached the shore on Saturday, were admitted to the Karaikal government hospital. Five of them were later discharged.

Kodiakarai incident

Four fishermen of Perumalpettai in Mayiladuthurai were also attacked by the unidentified persons while they were fishing about 20 nautical miles away from the Kodiakarai coast late on Friday, according to sources in the Fisheries Department.

They were part of a group of six fishermen who had ventured into the sea on a country boat on October 12. They returned to shore on Saturday, and the injured fishers — K. Poovarasan, 24, K. Thennarasan, 28, K. Nivas, 24, and S. Arumugam, 60 — were treated at the Tharangambadi government hospital and later referred to the Mayiladuthurai government hospital, the sources said.