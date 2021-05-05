Eleven COVID-19 patients at Chengalpet Govt Hospital die, lack of oxygen suspected to be cause

CHENNAI

05 May 2021 13:57 IST

District administration denies oxygen shortage; doctors at the hospital stage strike; inquiry held

Eleven COVID-19 patients, who were admitted to the Chengalpet Government Hospital are suspected to have died due to non-availability of oxygen, on Tuesday night.

While the district administration denied this, the doctors at hospital staged a a strike on Wednesday, demanding oxygen supply to the hospital.

The victims are yet to be identified by the Chengalpet district administration.

Chengalpet Collector John Louis had initially said that there was a fault in the oxygen supplying machine, which was rectified, but denied that the patients died due to oxygen shortage. Later, he could not be contacted.

While officials said that the district administration has made arrangements, for treating more than 500 COVID-19 patients, a source at the hospital said the hospital had only 450 beds with oxygen facility available. As all the beds with oxygen facility were occupied, patients who required oxygen from Tuesday evening could not be accommodated, and this is suspected to have led to the deaths, the source said.

Officials claim fluctuations in oxygen pressure

Adequate oxygen was available at the hospital but there were fluctuations in oxygen pressure, according to official sources.

An official of the Health Department said only one of the patients who died was COVID-19 positive, and the remaining were admitted at the SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) ward of the hospital. A total of 300 patients with COVID-19 who were admitted at the hospital were fine, he said.

“The hospital has 22 KL oxygen capacity. The tank was refilled with 5 KL on Tuesday. There was 6 KL of oxygen available, and again, another seven KL was refilled last night. The hospital’s daily oxygen requirement had increased from 1.5 KL during the first half of April to 3.5 KL to 4 KL per day now,” he said.

He said that a total 444 patients were admitted. Of these, 300 were on oxygen support and 50 persons on ventilators. “There was adequate oxygen available at the hospital. There were pressure fluctuations. The hospital also had a backup of 200 oxygen cylinders,” he said.

Director of Medical Education R. Narayana Babu conducted an inquiry at the medical college hospital.