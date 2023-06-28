Eleven arrested for murdering panchayat president’s husband in Cuddalore district

June 28, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A special team of the Cuddalore district police arrested 11 persons involved in the daylight murder of a panchayat president’s husband in Manjakuppam. The victim identified as J. Mathiazhagan, 45, husband of Shanthi, president of the Gundu Uppalavadi panchayat was murdered by the gang while he was walking home on the morning of June 27, 2023.

Police said the victim, Mathiazhagan was the prime accused person in the murder of Madivanan in Thazhanguda in 2020.

Mathiazhagan was returning home after offering worship at a local temple when a gang on motorcycles waylaid and hacked him to death. The police formed a special team and during the investigation, it was found that Mathiazhagan was murdered by the gang in retaliation for the killing of Madivanan.

The special police team arrested Arjunan, Manikandan alias Irusappan, Dinesh, Vijay, Rajavel alias Mugilan, Saravanan, Gurunathan, Rajesh, Anthony Selvam, Akash and Vatchala in connection with the murder.

Meanwhile, the prime accused person, Masilamani, brother of the 2020 murder victim Madivanan, and another accused person Pragalanathan, surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate court in Chidambaram on Wednesday.

