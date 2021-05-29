Eleven arrested for assaulting three police personnel

They were involved in selling liquor illegally

The Secretariat Colony police on Saturday arrested 11 people for assaulting three police personnel who tried to nab them while they were selling liquor in a house.

The police said the injured personnel were J. Sajeeba, 39, sub-inspector; P. Manivannan, 59, sub-inspector, and S. Shankar, 37, grade II constable — all attached to the Otteri police station.

Police said Saravanan, a customer, wanted to purchase alcohol from Sekar in the early hours of Saturday at S.S. Puram near the Bricklin Road.

Sekar refused to give liquor even after receiving money and attacked Saravanan following an argument. Saravanan reported the matter to Sajeeba, who was on night patrol.

While Sajeeba and Shankar nabbed Sekar and took him to the location where liquor was being sold, around 10 persons, mostly women, started attacking the duo.

Manivannan, who reached the spot after getting an emergency call, was also assaulted. The uniforms of the personnel were torn. When more personnel from the Otteri police station arrived, some of the assailants escaped from the spot and hid themselves.

The information was passed on to the Secretariat Colony police, who nabbed the suspects and arrested them.