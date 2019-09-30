Elephants treated cruelly, HC told

NGO Tree Foundation of India has rushed to the Madras High Court accusing Forest Department officials of having subjected three female elephants Sandhya, 43, Indu, 34, and Jayanthi, 22, to inhumane treatment while translocating them from a private care centre at Marakkanam in Villupuram district to a government facility at M.R. Palayam in Tiruchi.

In a memo filed before a Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee along with video recordings of the elephants being beaten up with wooden logs and goaded with an Ankush (spiked stick) while forcing them to enter into the trucks, the NGO said such cruel treatment was clearly in violation of the orders passed by the court on December 19.

It was pointed out that the Bench had directed the forest department officials to scrupulously follow the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephants (Management and Maintenance) Rules of 2011 while translocating the three pachyderms to the government facility.

The court had also ordered that the elephants be kept together always as they were emotionally attached to each other.

Immense pain

The Bench had also impressed upon the need for the gentle giants to be treated with love, affection and compassion. Contrary to such expectations, the elephants were taken away from Marakkanam in separate vehicles after being beaten black and blue. The animals were made to suffer immense pain and trumpet for hours together, the NGO claimed.

Though the court had granted time till October 19 for shifting the elephants so that they could be trained to walk up the ramps and get into the vehicles, the forest department officials hastily shifted all three of them, one after the other, on September 26 and in the process ended up causing great harm to the animals, it alleged

The elephants actually belonged to the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam and were used for religious purposes. On September 10, 2015, the Peetam sought the permission of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to hand them over temporarily to the NGO for specialised care and medical treatment which they required due to prolonged captivation.

Permission was granted and since then the elephants were kept unchained in a large open-air facility at Marakkanam. However, on inspection, the district level captive elephant committee found many deficiencies in the upkeep of the elephants and recommended translocation of the animals to a government facility where they could be taken care of properly.

In the meantime, a Chennai-based elephant activist S. Muralidharan filed a petition in the High Court accusing the NGO of soliciting funds from foreigners for the upkeep of the elephants. Disposing of the case, the court had ordered for translocation of the animals with an observation that they must be treated with love, affection and compassion.

Elephants normal

Meanwhile, a senior Forest Department official in Tiruchi who has been monitoring the condition of the elephants said, “The animals are calm and displaying normal behaviour.”