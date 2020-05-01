Elephants, horses get much-needed care

Mobile veterinary service offered by the Animal Husbandry Department has come to the aid of horses and temple elephants, among other animals, in Tamil Nadu, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Horses and temple elephants are brought under departmental care and they are attended to on their premises. Mobile services are also organised in villages,” said Dr. K. Gopal, principal secretary, Animal Husbandry Department.

Veterinarians immediately attend to conditions like colic in horses and foot problems in elephants and the Department has also accorded priority to sheep and goats as they are prone to endo-parasites.

The department has organised mobile services in villages and veterinary assistant surgeons tour the area of operation, along with required supporting staff. The veterinary services continue to be provided at veterinary institutions as well as at the farmers’ doorsteps, since farmers were reluctant to present their livestock to veterinary institutions. “The Department is providing the entire gamut of services at doorsteps of farmers. Breeding services both by veterinarians, para-veterinarians and Maitri workers are provided,” Dr. Gopal said.

Besides ensuring udder and reproductive health of the cattle, conducting gynaecological interventions, handling medical emergencies, arranging green fodder for the cattle, the general health of the livestock is also being taken care of regularly.

“Mobile medical ambulances available in districts are attending to emergencies in remote areas. A tollfree number 1962 provides connectivity to ambulance service,” he added.