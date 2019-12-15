Elephants arrive at Thekkampatti camp site

As many as 28 elephants are expected to be present at the annual rejuvenation camp at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam, which will be inaugurated on Sunday.

Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) told The Hindu on Saturday that elephants from temples and mutts across the State started arriving on Saturday. The sudden showers in Coimbatore district on Saturday delayed the arrival of some elephants, officials said.

“Some elephants in locations closer to the camp location will start late while other elephants have arrived early,” an HR&CE official at the camp site said.

As of 6.30 p.m., nine elephants arrived at the camp site.

Final count

The final count of the number of elephants will be clear on Sunday morning prior to the inauguration, according to officials.

This 48-day-long annual camp organised by HR&CE Department will be held on the banks of River Bhavani at Thekkampatti near Mettupalayam from December 15 to January 31, 2020. HR&CE Commissioner K. Phanindra Reddy will inaugurate the camp between 7 a.m and 8.30 a.m on Sunday.

A total of nine HR&CE officials from the Coimbatore Region, including Assistant Commissioners and Executive Officers, were appointed as special officers for a fixed to monitor the expenses during the course of the camp.