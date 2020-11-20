Tamil Nadu
20 November 2020 18:32 IST
Watch | Wild female elephant rescued from well in Dharmapuri
Updated: 20 November 2020 18:39 IST
A video on a wild female elephant that was rescued from a well in Dharmapuri district
A wild female elephant fell into a well in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu on November 19, 2020. She fell into a farm well owned by Venkatachalam in Ellikundanoor around 4.30 a.m.
The elephant was rescued late in the night after a nearly 14-hour struggle. According to Forest Department officials, the elephant is about 25-years-old.
