Tamil Nadu

Watch | Wild female elephant rescued from well in Dharmapuri

A wild female elephant fell into a well in Dharmapuri, Tamil Nadu on November 19, 2020. She fell into a farm well owned by Venkatachalam in Ellikundanoor around 4.30 a.m.

The elephant was rescued late in the night after a nearly 14-hour struggle. According to Forest Department officials, the elephant is about 25-years-old.

