Elephant found dead, tusk missing

Coimbatore

31 August 2021 01:33 IST

A wild elephant aged around 35 was found dead with one of its tusks missing, in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), on Sunday.

Forest Department officials said that the elephant had already lost its right tusk, possibly in a fight with another male elephant. The left tusk of the elephant was missing. It was cut off from its base with a sharp weapon like an axe.

Officials said that they were yet to ascertain whether the tusker was killed by poachers for the left tusk or someone took it away after the elephant was found dead due to other reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

Forest Department staff spotted the carcass of the elephant near the Kattupatti tribal settlement.