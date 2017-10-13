Elephant falls sick; back on its feet after treatment

PALANI

A 40-year-old wild elephant, which had been struggling for life in a private farm at Puliyampatti village near Palar-Porundhalar dam since Thursday, has been revived.

Acting on information by local people, Forest Department officials rushed to the village, but they could not go near the sick elephant initially as its four-year-old male calf was with her. The calf tried its level best to wake the mother, who was unconscious due to dehydration.

After the initial attempts to chase the calf away from its mother failed, the forest officials burst crackers and chased it into the reserve forest near the dam.

Later, a three-member veterinary team checked the condition of the elephant and decided to administer 60 bottles of saline for its speedy recovery.

They also diagnosed that the animal was infected. Its blood samples were taken and sent to a lab for diagnosis. After obtaining the test result, they doctors would start treatment for infection. By Friday evening, the sick elephant was up on its feet, the officials said.

The area was brought under a security ring to give adequate protection to the animal and prevent the approach of other elephants.