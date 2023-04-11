Elephant calf found dead in water sump of farmhouse near Coimbatore

April 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated April 12, 2023 05:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An elephant calf was found dead in the water sump of a farmhouse near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

The caretakers of the farmhouse told the Forest Department officials they found the carcass of the calf after sensing stench from the sump on Tuesday evening.

According to the Department, the farmhouse belonged to a woman, namely Aparajitha, at Naickenpalayam village. The property is located around 180 metres from the boundary of Thadagam reserve forest, falling under Naickenpalayam south forest beat of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range.

Forest Department who visited the spot found the carcass in a decomposing state.

A senior official said that the calf could have fallen into the sump while trying to drink water from it. The official added that incidents of wild elephants entering premises of the farmhouse in search of water have been reported in the past. The Department has decided to conduct the post-mortem examination of the carcass on Wednesday.