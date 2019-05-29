Elephant calf electrocuted

A three-year-old male elephant calf was electrocuted when it came in contact with live electric fence erected around a farm close to the Western Ghats near Kadayanallur on Tuesday.

Sources in the Forest Department said the calf, part of an elephant herd, entered the mango grove at Munthalkaadu shortly after Monday midnight. After feasting on mango and coconut trees, the elephant herd moved towards the nearby channel. When the calf came in contact with a live electric fence erected around the farm, it was electrocuted.

As farm workers, who came to the farm in the morning, saw the electrocuted calf and elephants roaming in the area, they alerted officials. Led by Chief Conservator of Forests, Dinkar Kumar, and District Forest Officer K. Thirumal, a team of officials including Range Officer Senthil Kumar and forest veterinarian Sugumar went to the spot and conducted post-mortem.

“The calf has electrocution marks. We’ve sought the help of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation officials to ascertain if the farm owner had got nod to erect solar fence. We’ve taken steps to register a case,” Mr. Thirumal said.

Farmers say that trenches dug a few years ago by the Forest Department along the Western Ghats boundary from Kadayanallur to Sivagiri were almost filled up so that wild animals, especially elephants, Indian Gaur, deer and wild boar were invading the farms freely in search of food and water thereby causing extensive damage to crops.

“In this case, the elephants had uprooted more than 25 coconut trees, all aged between 4 and 7 years, and damaged more than 50 mango trees. Since farmers cannot bear with this loss, they are erecting solar fence around farms to check invasion of wild animal,” farmers say.