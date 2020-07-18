Elephant brought back to Manakula Vinayagar temple

Lakshmi, the popular elephant of the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Koil, has been brought back to the temple on Saturday from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) campus after the intervention of Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy.
The elephant was relocated to the KVK campus in the first week of June following a complaint by BJP leader Maneka Gandhi to Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi alleging abuse of the animal and violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The Chief Minister, his Parliamentary Secretary K.Lakshminarayanan and AIADMK floor leader A. Anbalagan received the elephant.
Mr.Naraynasamy in a note issued on July 16 had directed the temple authorities to take “possession” of the elephant to “bless” the devotees.
The direction was given following representations from devotees and Hindu organisations , the note said.
The Chief Minister also directed temple management to provide a new place for the animal to stay during non darshan time and night hours.
