Electronic system boosted postal ballot turnout: Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Electoral Officer said on Wednesday that the highest number of service electors — 18,02,646 — were enrolled for the recently-concluded Lok Sabha election through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

In a press release, the CEO announced that the number was just 13,27,627 in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The 2019 polls also marked the first time that service electors were enrolled through online registration with the dedicated portal and postal ballots were sent electronically.

The new system reportedly reduced human errors and saved time and resources.

The press release said: “In the seven-phase election, a total of 18,02,646 postal ballots were dispatched electronically using the flagship IT programme of the Election Commission, known as ETPBS. As many as 10,84,266 e-postal ballots were received, indicating 60.14% turnout, which is a significant improvement when compared to 2014, when turnout was only 4%.”