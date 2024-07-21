Electricity ombudsman junks plea asking reduction of common services tariff for apartment with over 10 flats

Tamil Nadu Electricity Ombudsman has rejected a plea by a consumer for reduction in the tariff of common service connection in an apartment without a lift facility, according to a State government directive in 2023. The Ombudsman ruled that the apartment does not qualify as it exceeded the limit of 10 flats fixed for the reduced tariff.

In his appeal, Swamy Pillai, a resident of Shree Apartment in Adyar, said his apartment was more than 35-years-old, with a ground and three floors, and does not have a lift facility. He moved the Ombudsman aggrieved by an order from the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

He further stated that as per revised tariff announced by the Chief Minister in October 2023 for common service connection of such apartments, the applicable rate is ₹5.50 per unit and not ₹8.15 per unit. For the billing cycle of January 24, the older, higher tariff had been applied, the petition said, and sought for a reduction in tariff (from category ID to IE) and refund of the excess amount.

The appellant argued that the reduced tariff rate was being unjustly denied solely because the apartment had 12 flats instead of 10. Their building, which lacked a lift facility and only provided basic common services, should qualify for the reduced tariff, N. Kannan, Electricity Ombudsman said.

The Tangedco, in its response, stated that common facilities in multi-tenements under Tariff IE would be applied only for multi-tenements/residential flats of small apartments without a lift facility (three or less than three floors with 10 or less than 10 flats) and argued that Shree Apartment does not qualify for the reduced tariff, he added.

In view of the fact of acceptance that the apartment had more than 10 flats, the claim of the appellant to reclassify their common purpose service connection from tariff ID to IE was not found to be correct, the Ombudsman ruled, and rejected the appeal.