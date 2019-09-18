Electricity Minister takes stock of State’s power projects

Electricity Minister P. Thangamani chaired a meeting with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) and Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) on Tuesday to discuss the progress of various power projects and the steps to be taken for the monsoon.
In a press release issued by Tangedco, Mr. Thangamani directed the officials to speed up various power projects, including the North Chennai Thermal Power Station Stage 3, Ennore Special Economic Zone project and the Uppur Thermal Power Stations. At the meeting, officials informed the Minister about the saving of ₹123 crore after an agreement to bring indigenous coal through the Vishakapatnam port.
Mr. Thangamani wanted officials to take steps to clear coal ash from all thermal stations in the coming weeks.
