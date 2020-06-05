‘Electricity charges not hiked’

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani said electricity charges have not been increased and only units used had been divided over two bills.

Talking to presspersons after conducting a review meeting at the District Collectorate here the Minister said, “Since it was lockdown, all of them remained at home and the power usage increased. The bill amount has not increased, only the number of units used has been divided over two bills. Only the usage has been split, and not the bill amount.”

Mr. Thangamani alleged that Opposition leader M.K.Stalin had issued a statement based on false information. He added that a clarification has also been given to actor Prasanna who tweeted about the increase in power charges.

Clarification to actor

Mr. Thangamani said, “We have also given a clarification to actor Prasanna, who has accepted it.”

The actor's power usage was divided into two and he had some previous bill dues. Tangedco advised him to pay it along with current bills.

“As an actor, he has made false allegations against the organisation without understanding the reality,” he charged.

On allegations that poor quality electric poles were erected, Mr. Thangamani said only high quality electric poles were being erected and anyone could check their quality.

Stalin’s charge

Mr. Stalin had urged the AIADMK government to resolve the confusion around calculations involved in electricity bills.

In a statement, he pointed out that many consumers were shocked over exorbitant power bills accumulated over four months and alleged that the State government was ignoring their concerns.

Mr. Stalin said the bills were collected based on tariff slabs and the [free] units were not deducted.

He said the explanation given on this issue by the Electricity Department was not satisfactory.

The DMK leader said MSMEs had been impacted due to the lockdown, and the government should not collect the previous month’s bill from them.

The government should either waive the previous month’s bill or the charges as per latest reading, Mr. Stalin said.

He also sought subsidies on power bills for the next six months for MSMEs.