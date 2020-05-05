Electricity bill payment deadline extended to May 22 in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has extended the time for payment of electricity bills for domestic and low tension commercial consumers till May 22. Consumers will not be charged any late or disconnection fees.

In a press release issued by Tangedco, the Revenue department has worked out a calculation for billing domestic consumers whose electricity assessment falls in June this year. As per the calculation, for domestic consumers, who have already made a payment in April based on the previous month cycle (PMC) of February, the average of the total units consumed for the two bi-monthly cycles of April and June would be worked out and assessed as per the slab system. Based on the assessed amount, the amount paid for the April month (as per PMC bill) would be deducted and the remaining amount would have to be paid.

For LTCT consumers the payment date has been extended till May 22, which is based on the PMC or the revised bill for actual consumption of self-assessed reading.