Electrical Inspectorate issues advisory

CHENNAI

13 November 2021 22:10 IST

The Electrical Inspectorate has issued advisory on safe practices for avoiding electrical accidents during the northeast monsoon.

In a press release, the Chief Electrical Inspector has advised the residents to avoid using electrical appliances when there was lighting or thunder, switch off the main in case of any electrical short-circuit, avoid overloading of electrical points and use only electrical cables and switches with ISI mark.

Those building new houses should use the services of only licensed electrical contractors and install residential current breaker with over-current in the main supply point.

They must also replace worn out wires, and damaged switches if any.

The residents should provide and maintain earth electrodes to prevent any short-circuit.