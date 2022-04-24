Electric scooter catches fire in Tindivanam

Battery could have exploded, say police

An electric scooter parked near a private hospital in Tindivanam caught fire on Saturday. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Police said D. Jayabharathi, 27, of Kottaimedu had parked his electric scooter near a private hospital before leaving for shopping. Around 3.15 p.m. the vehicle suddenly caught fire. On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel doused the flames. However, the vehicle was completely gutted. Police sources said it was likely that the battery of the scooter had exploded.