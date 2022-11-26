Electric poles removed from newly-constructed storm-water drain near Arcot town

November 26, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - RANIPET

Residents raised objection saying the poles would block the flow of excess rainwater in the drain and thus inundate the neighbourhood during monsoon. A news report that appeared in The Hindu on November 23 highlighted the issue

The Hindu Bureau

Tangedco staff working to remove the electric poles from the stormwater drains in Lappaipettai village. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The electricity poles have been removed from the newly-constructed storm-water drain in Lappaipettai village, near Arcot town, in Ranipet on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes after a news report dated November 23 that appeared in The Hindu highlighted the issue. Residents said the poles would block the flow of excess rainwater in the drain and would inundate the neighbourhood during the monsoons.

“After the residents raised objections, we have removed the poles from the new drain. Poles have been erected outside the drain to prevent any disruption in the existing overhead powerline,” said a Tangedco official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lappaipettai is one of the villages that form a part of Mangadu village panchayat in Arcot panchayat union of Ranipet district, which has seven unions, including Arakkonam, Walajah, Ranipet and Sholinghur. The new storm-water drain work in the village is being undertaken by the Rural Development Wing of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) for nearly a fortnight.

Funded under the Tamil Nadu Rural Roads Improvement Scheme (TNRRIS) 2021-22, the total cost of the project for Mangadu village panchayat is ₹40.37 lakh. Of this, ₹3.63 lakh has been allotted for the drain work on Mosque Street in the village where Tangedco’s electric poles were erected inside the storm-water drain structure. The video had also gone viral on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US