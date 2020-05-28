Electric loco to haul freight trains from Karaikal Port soon

TIRUCHI

28 May 2020 17:24 IST

Overhead electrification works expected to be completed by next month

Freight trains transporting coal and fertilizer from Karaikal Port to different destinations would soon be hauled by electric locomotive as the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) plans to complete the ongoing overhead electrification works by next month.

Foundation works for laying the electric masts had already been completed along the 5-km railway siding from Nagore to Karaikal Port. The organisation has been entrusted with the task of electrification of the broad gauge line up to Karaikal Port. It has already completed overhead electrification projects on various stretches in Tiruchi railway division.

A senior CORE official told The Hindu on Thursday that the work up to Karaikal Port was expected to be completed by next month. Once electrified, it would pave the way for operation of electric loco hauled freight trains from and to Karaikal Port using power from the newly constructed 110 kv sub station at Thanjavur railway junction. At present, all freight trains being operated from and to Karaikal are being hauled by diesel locomotives.

Karaikal Port is an important destination for Tiruchi railway division in terms of revenue generation. Freight trains from Karaikal Port were being operated every day despite lockdown to different places such as Puduchathiram in Cuddalore district and Mecheri in Salem district. Coal and fertilizer were being transported from the port to various destinations.

Meanwhile, CORE has commenced overhead electrification project in another major broad gauge section from Cuddalore to Salem junction via Vriddhachalam junction. Foundation works for laying the overhead electric masts commenced a few days ago at Cuddalore which falls under the vast jurisdiction of Tiruchi railway division.

Preliminary work has also commenced simultaneously along various stretches on the 160-km section, the CORE official said, adding that the plan was to complete the entire electrification project by March 2021.