Electorate in Tamil Nadu stands at 6.28 crore

CHENNAI

02 November 2021 01:01 IST

Integrated draft poll rolls published

As per the integrated draft electoral rolls of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2022, published on Monday, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu is 6.28 crore.

The electorate includes 3,19,69,522 women, 3,09,17,667 men and 7,342 from the third gender.

The integrated draft electoral rolls have been published in all the districts in the designated locations (mostly polling station locations which are school buildings). The rolls are also hosted on the CEO’s website: elections.tn.gov.in.

Copies of the rolls would also be handed over to the recognised political parties by the District Election Officers.

Sholinganallur and Harbour Assembly Constituencies continue to be those with highest and lowest electorates in the State with 7,00,048 and 1,76,679 voters respectively, an official release from the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Special campaigns would be conducted on November 13, 14, 27 and 28 at the designated locations (generally the polling stations).

Forms for inclusion/deletion/modification/transposition of entries in the electoral rolls would be available at the designated locations, it said.