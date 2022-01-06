Electorate in Tamil Nadu crosses 6.36 crore

CHENNAI

06 January 2022 00:58 IST

Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency has the highest number of electors

As per the final electoral rolls published on Wednesday, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu stands at 6,36,25,813, which includes 3,23,91,250 women, 3,12,26,759 men and 7,804 persons from the third gender, the Chief Electoral Officer said.

Shozhinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district continues to have the highest number of electors – 7,11,755, including 3,55,394 women and 122 members of the third gender, followed by Kavundampalayam Assembly constituency in Coimbatore district with 4,76,467 electors. It includes 2,39,021 women, 2,37,305 men and 141 from the third gender.

Kilvelur Assembly constituency in Nagapattinam district has the lowest number of electors – 1,78,517, including 91,613 women, 86,893 men and 11 from the third gender.

Harbour Assembly constituency of Chennai district has the second lowest number of electors with 1,78,665. It has 92,978 men, 85,626 women and 61 from the third gender. Eight overseas electors have also been enrolled during the Special Summary Revision, 2022.

During the above revision period, 4,32,600 electors in the age group of 18-19 have been enrolled, of which 2,29,338 are male, 2,03,125 are women and 137 are from the third gender, an official release said.

The electoral rolls are available on the website http://elections.tn.gov.in. Electors can check their names.