Electoral rolls released for Kallakurichi, Villupuram

Collector P.N. Sridhar on Thursday released the photo electoral rolls for urban local bodies in Kallakurichi. Copies of the rolls were handed over to recognised political parties.

As per the roll, there are a total of 1,22,233 voters — 59,566 men, 62,648 women and 19 others — in Kallakurichi Municipality and five town panchayats — Chinna Salem, Manalurpettai, Sankarapuram, Thiyagadurgam and Vadakkanandal.

There are a total of 140 polling stations, split 46 and 94 between the municipality and town panchayats. The voter list will be displayed at the municipality and town panchayat offices, Mr. Sridhar said.

In Villupuram, Collector D. Mohan released the electoral rolls for two municipalities — Villupuram and Tindivanam — and seven town panchayats — Ananthapuram, Arakandanallur, Gingee, Marakkanam, Tiruvennainallur, Valavanur and Vikravandi.

In Villupuram, there are are a total of 2,69,513 voters (1,30,441 men, 1,39,019 women and 53 others).


