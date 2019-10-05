Electoral rolls out for local body polls in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

The electoral rolls for elections to the local bodies in Vellore district was released by Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram, here, on Friday.

Copies of the voters lists will be available at the Collectorate, district panchayat, panchayat union, panchayat, town panchayat, municipal corporation and corporation zonal offices.

As per the Election Commission’s electoral rolls, there are 31,04,514 voters in the district. Rural voters account for 19,48,230, voters from town panchayats account for 1,77,652, municipalities 5,86,207 and corporation 3,92,425.

Electronic voting machines will be used in 267 polling stations in town panchayats, 623 in municipalities and 373 in corporation limits.

Apart from this, 3,812 polling stations will be set up in rural areas.

In Tiruvannamalai, District Collector K.S. Kandasamy released the electoral rolls on Friday.

As per the list released there are 19,89,432 voters in the district.

Women voters account for 10,09,880 and men 9,79,457 and others 95. There are 2,44,467 voters from municipalities, 1,17,764 voters from town panchayats and 16,27,201 voters from village panchayats will exercise their franchise in 3,941 polling stations to be set up in the district.