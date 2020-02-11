Electoral rolls for TN urban local bodies to be published on February 14

Electoral rolls for urban local bodies are to be published on February 14. The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has instructed officials to keep the electoral rolls ready on Tuesday.
Chairing a video-conference meeting, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy instructed officials from 27 districts, besides Chennai in this regard.
He also instructed them to complete all pending work before publishing the electoral rolls. Officials were advices to verify the claims submitted by candidates during the recently concluded rural local body polls.
TNSEC Secretary L. Subramanian and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.
