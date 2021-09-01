Electoral roll for rural local body polls released

The electoral roll for forthcoming election to rural local bodies in Kallakurichi district was released by Collector P.N. Sridhar, at the Collectorate here, on Tuesday. According to a release, the voters’ list for the local body polls had been prepared based on the one prepared for the Assembly election.

Copies of the electoral roll will be available at the Collectorate, district panchayat, panchayat union and village panchayats. As per the State Election Commission’s electoral rolls, there are 9,61,770 voters in the district. There are 4,83,772 men voters and 4,77,812 women voters and others 186.

In Villupuram district, District Revenue Officer A. Rajasekaran released the electoral rolls. As per the voter list, a total of 13,83,687 rural voters in the district will be exercising their franchise. Men voters account for 6,87,420, women 6,96,115 and others 152.