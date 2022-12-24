Elections for co-operative societies proposed in April 2023

December 24, 2022 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Registrar of Co-operative Societies has said that Tamil Nadu State Co-operative Societies Election Commission has written to it, and proposed to conduct elections for 4,684 Primary Co-operative Societies, whose five-year term of office is ending on April 2, 2023.

The Commission has sought details on the co-operative societies under the control of the Registrar, whose five-year term is ending, and also other co-operatives for which elections can be held, the Registrar of Co-Operative Societies said in a communication.

The communication has sought details by December 28 on newly registered societies and other Co-operatives for which elections can be held in April 2023, so that it can be sent to the Commission.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had proposed to reduce term of the office of the board of directors of co-operative societies from five years to three years. The Bill is pending the Governor’s nod.