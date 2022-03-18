Election Tribunal asked to dispose of case in two months

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday directed the First Additional District Judge/Election Tribunal in Madurai to dispose of an election case pertaining to polling for Ward 26 of Madurai Corporation in two months.

The court was hearing the petition filed by K. Muthu Sumathi, a CPI candidate, who said she had filed a petition before the Election Tribunal seeking a direction to declare the results for Ward 26 null and void. Stating that AIADMK candidate Sokkayee was declared winner by four votes, the petitioner alleged irregularities in the process and sought a recount of the votes.

Since the Election Tribunal had only ordered a notice, she moved the High Court seeking relief.

Justice S. Ananthi also directed the Returning Officer to produce the CCTV footage of the counting process and ballot papers to the Tribunal.

In another case, Justice Ananthi ordered recount of votes polled in the rural local body election for the post of member of ward 9 of Kallal panchayat union in Sivaganga district. The petitioner, Saraswathy of the DMK, alleged irregularities in the polls held in 2019.