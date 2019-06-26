Election to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu on July 18

Elections to six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu will be held on July 18, according to the Election Commission.

The term of office of six members — T. Rathinavel, V. Maitreyan, K. R. Arjunan, R. Lakshmanan (all belonging to the ruling AIADMK), D. Raja (CPI) and Kanimozhi (DMK) — will expire on July 24.

Ms. Kanimozhi has been elected to the Lok Sabha.

Notifications for the elections will be issued on July 1. The last date for filing nominations is July 8 and counting will be done on July 18.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly currently has 232 MLAs against its sanctioned strength of 234 following the death of Vikravandi MLA K. Rathamani (DMK) and the resignation of Nanguneri MLA H. Vasanthakumar (Congress), who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kanniyakumari.

To get elected to the Rajya Sabha, a candidate needs the support of 34 MLAs. Based on the individual strength of the parties, the AIADMK (123 MLAs) and the DMK (100) are likely to send three members each to the Rajya Sabha — the latter with the support of the Congress (7) and the IUML (1). T.T.V. Dhinakaran is the lone Independent MLA.

While the AIADMK has promised a Rajya Sabha seat to the PMK, the DMK has assured the MDMK of a berth.

Besides, the Congress has reached out to the DMK, seeking to send former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to the Upper House from Tamil Nadu.

The DMK is yet to decide on the Congress’ request.

Poll guidelines

“The Commission has directed that for the purpose of marking preference(s) on the ballot paper only integrated violet colour sketch pen(s) of pre-fixed specification, provided by the Returning Officer, shall be used. No other pen shall, under any circumstances, be used in the above said election,” said the EC. Adequate measures for close monitoring of the election process by appointing observers would be taken to ensure free and fair election, said the Commission.