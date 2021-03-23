Tamil Nadu

Election surveillance team seizes ₹1.93 crore in Salem

Staff Reporter SALEM 23 March 2021 11:28 IST
Election surveillance teams seized ₹1.93 crore from a mini truck in Salem late on Monday.

A Static Surveillance Team of the Yercaud constituency, conducting checks at Achangutapatti, checked the vehicle of a private security agency and found ₹1.93 crore cash in it.

The security men claimed that the money was being taken to a private bank in Salem City. However, since they did not possess any required documents to carry cash for the bank, officials seized the money and it was handed over to the sub-treasury here.

