ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024 | O. Panneerselvam says he is prepared to make sacrifices for party unity

Updated - June 06, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Published - June 06, 2024 12:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The former AIADMK leader, in a statement, said the 1.5 crore members of the party should overcome their differences and become united so as to “create history” by achieving success in the future

The Hindu Bureau

O. Panneerselvam | Photo Credit: KRISHNAMOORTHY S

Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, said he was prepared to make any sacrifice to “retrieve” the AIADMK and restore it to power.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling party’s founder M.G. Ramachandran’s quote forecasting victory for those who were single-minded in their approach, Mr Panneerselvam, in a statement, said the 1.5 crore members of the party should overcome their differences and become united so as to “create history” by achieving success in the future.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who contested from the Ramanathapuram constituency as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP, lost to Nawaz Kani of the IUML, an ally of the DMK’s.

His response followed the calls given by his aide and Villivakkam’s former legislator J.C.D. Prabhakar and the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala in the wake of dismal performance of the AIADMK in the Lok Sabha poll wherein the party did not win a single constituency and it forfeited its deposit in seven seats.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US