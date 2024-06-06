Election Results 2024 | O. Panneerselvam says he is prepared to make sacrifices for party unity

Coordinator of the ADMK Workers’ Rights’ Retrieval Committee, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, June 6, 2024, said he was prepared to make any sacrifice to “retrieve” the AIADMK and restore it to power.

Recalling party’s founder M.G. Ramachandran’s quote forecasting victory for those who were single-minded in their approach, Mr Panneerselvam, in a statement, said the 1.5 crore members of the party should overcome their differences and become united so as to “create history” by achieving success in the future.

Mr. Panneerselvam, who contested from the Ramanathapuram constituency as an Independent candidate backed by the BJP, lost to Nawaz Kani of the IUML, an ally of the DMK’s.

His response followed the calls given by his aide and Villivakkam’s former legislator J.C.D. Prabhakar and the party’s former interim general secretary, V.K. Sasikala in the wake of dismal performance of the AIADMK in the Lok Sabha poll wherein the party did not win a single constituency and it forfeited its deposit in seven seats.