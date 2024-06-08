Election Results 2024 | Congress would have forfeited deposits if it had contested alone in T.N.: Tamilisai 

The Congress party would have forfeited its deposits in all the constituencies it contested in Tamil Nadu, if it had contested without the support of the DMK, said BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ms. Soundararajan said: “Congress leaders have no moral right to criticise the BJP. They have been riding on the shoulders of the DMK to win the election. They would have forfeited deposits in all the constituencies if they had contested alone… Congress leader P. Chidambaram said it is difficult to run a coalition government and the BJP has no experience. But they [Congress] are struggling to run the party itself. We have enough experience to run the government.”

Responding to a question on the recent remarks of AIADMK leaders about their earlier alliance with the BJP, she said: “Those who attributed the defeat of their party in the previous elections to aligning with the BJP are now saying that they would have won the 2024 elections if the alliance continued… We are happy that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised the BJP’s performance in Tamil Nadu.”

It may be recalled that AIADMK Coimbatore satrap and former Minister S. P. Velumani blamed BJP State president K. Annamalai for the parting of ways, and claimed had the AIADMK-BJP alliance remained intact, it could have easily won 35 to 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Further, Ms. Soundararajan said the BJP’s high command would decide, at a later point, the party’s alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.