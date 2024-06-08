ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024 | Comparing vote shares of Congress and BJP shows Annamalai’s political immaturity: Selvaperunthagai

Published - June 08, 2024 03:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The T.N. Congress leader said such a comparison could not be made as the Congress had contested in only nine seats, while the BJP had fielded candidates in 23

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday, June 8, 2024, criticised BJP State president K. Annamalai for comparing the vote share of the Congress with the BJP in Tamil Nadu following the recently-held Lok Sabha elections. He said this was not a proper comparison, as the number of seats contested by both parties differed.

In a statement, he said: “Comparing the vote share of the Congress, which contested in nine seats, with the BJP, which contested in 23 seats, shows the political immaturity of Mr. Annamalai, who is unaware of the history of politics in Tamil Nadu. The 18th Lok Sabha election was a contest between democracy and autocracy. The results clearly show that democracy emerged victorious by defeating autocracy. The BJP government at the Centre has been unseated and the new government will be formed by the National Democratic Alliance, in which the BJP is a partner. Their anti-democratic activities seen during the past 10 years of their rule cannot continue further,” he said.

He further said: “Mr. Modi talking about the BJP having a bright future in Tamil Nadu is a joke. Tamil Nadu remains a State where the BJP cannot extend its footprint. The political landscape in Tamil Nadu was shaped by Periyar [E.V. Ramasamy] and Kamarajar.”

The TNCC has decided to call for its general body meeting on June 11 to celebrate the victory of the INDIA bloc in all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and to discuss strategies to strengthen the party in the State, he said.

