Election promises will be fulfilled, says CM

Government will work hard in the coming 100 days, promises Stalin

On completion of 100 days in office, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Assembly on Saturday that his government would work hard in the next 100 days to win over those who had not voted for the DMK in the Assembly poll.

Responding to greetings from allies of the DMK and the AIADMK in the House, the Chief Minister said he was concerned about the next 100 days. He said the greetings that came his way meant he had to do more in the coming days.

“Those who did not vote for us in the Assembly poll will vote for us now,” the Chief Minister said.

Recalling days when there were reports about the shortage of oxygen and beds in hospitals for COVID-19 patients, Mr. Stalin listed out the efforts his government took to contain the spread of COVID-19.

As for the promises made in the DMK’s election manifesto, he said, “I don’t want to deceive you by saying that they have been fulfilled. We will definitely fulfil the promises in phases. This son of Kalaignar will implement them for sure.”

While the State’s finances were “worrisome,” Mr. Stalin said with everyone’s cooperation, the government would overcome the challenges.