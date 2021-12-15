Tamil Nadu

Election petition dismissed

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed an election petition filed against the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vanathi Srinivasan from Coimbatore South Assembly constituency this year. The court held that the petition had been filed on the basis of vague allegations and there was nothing substantial.

Justice V. Bharathidasan rejected the petition filed by K. Raghul Gandhi who had contested as a candidate of Hindustan Janata Party in the constituency and secured 73 votes. While Ms. Srinivasan had secured 53,209 votes, her closest rival candidate Kamal Haasan of Makkal Neethi Maiam had lost by a margin of 1,782 votes.


