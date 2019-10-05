Election official goes missing, sparks tension

Tension and confusion gripped the election office of the Agriculture Co-operative Bank in Kandili near Tirupattur on Friday.
DMK sympathisers filed a complaint with the police that the ruling AIADMK members had kidnapped election official Shanumgam to stall the elections.
The party volunteers came to witness the scrutiny of nominations by the election official, which was scheduled at 10 a.m. on Friday.
The said official did not turn up till 6 p.m. and his mobile phone was switched off, they said.
The DMK team led by K.S. Anbalagan filed a complaint with the Kandili police and staged an agitation to urge the police to take action to locate the missing election official.
