Election control room set up in Collectorate

The Cuddalore district administration has opened a dedicated election control room for the upcoming local body elections.

The election control room has been established at the District Collectorate to enable general public make local body poll-related complaints to the control room on telephone number 04142-230124.

Collector V. Anbuselvan said that 536 polling booths out of 2,888 polling booths across the district had been identified as sensitive. The elections would be held in two phases on December 27 and 30.

Candidates should maintain the accounts relating to poll-related expenditures from the time of filing of nominations till the announcement of results in the specified forms announced by the State Election Commission, the Collector said and added that the candidates should submit the copy of it in 30 days from the time of declaration of results.