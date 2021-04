CHENNAI

19 April 2021 00:45 IST

The Election Commission has permitted the AIADMK to put up stalls for supplying ‘kabasura kudineer’ (a herbal concoction that can help boost immunity), face masks, sanitisers and butter milk in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter by the party’s spokesperson, R.M. Babu Murugavel.

Advertising

Advertising