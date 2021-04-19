The Election Commission has permitted the AIADMK to put up stalls for supplying ‘kabasura kudineer’ (a herbal concoction that can help boost immunity), face masks, sanitisers and butter milk in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter by the party’s spokesperson, R.M. Babu Murugavel.
Election Commission’s nod to AIADMK
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
April 19, 2021 00:45 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
April 19, 2021 00:45 IST
