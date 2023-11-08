Election Commission to review election preparedness in four southern States, Union territories on November 9

November 08, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has convened a conference of Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) and police nodal officers of four States and the Union Territories in south India in Chennai for November 9 to review important aspects of preparedness for the 2024 general election.

The CEOs and police nodal officers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu and the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry will take part at the conference, a senior ECI official said.

Senior ECI officials would also be part of the meeting organised at a private hotel on the GST Road.

Meanwhile, 4,07,100 applications for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls (Form 6) were received by the ECI at special camps organised across Tamil Nadu on November 4 and 5. While 20,587 of the applications were received in Salem district, 20,331 were received in Coimbatore, according to a senior ECI official. Tiruvannamalai received the third highest number of applications, at 18,541, for inclusion of names.

The ECI also received 1,55,882 applications across the State in Form 8 (for correction in entries/shifting of residence). Coimbatore (12,537), Salem (8,982), and Tiruchi (7,791) where the top three districts where the highest number of applications in Form 8 were received.

Over 36,000 people applied in Form 7 (objecting to inclusion/seeking deletion of names) across the State, the official said.

