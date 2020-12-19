Election Commission team to visit U.T., T.N.

CHENNAI

19 December 2020 01:13 IST

Delegation to assess poll preparedness

A high-level delegation of the Election Commission (EC) will be visiting Chennai for two days early next week to assess the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly election in the State.

The team will be led by Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General, EC, and will comprise Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain and Ashish Kundra; H.R. Srinivasa, Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar; Pankaj Srivatsava, Director, and Malay Mallick, Secretary, EC.

The team will hold meetings on December 21 with representatives of recognised political parties, nodal officers of the Income Tax Department and virtual meetings with the District Election Officers and police officials.

Advertising

Advertising

On December 22, the team will hold meetings with various enforcement agencies, the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and other State government Secretaries.

Following this, the delegation will leave for Puducherry to assess the election preparedness in the Union Territory.