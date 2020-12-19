Election Commission team to visit U.T., T.N.

A high-level delegation of the Election Commission (EC) will be visiting Chennai for two days early next week to assess the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly election in the State.
The team will be led by Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General, EC, and will comprise Deputy Election Commissioners Sudeep Jain and Ashish Kundra; H.R. Srinivasa, Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar; Pankaj Srivatsava, Director, and Malay Mallick, Secretary, EC.
The team will hold meetings on December 21 with representatives of recognised political parties, nodal officers of the Income Tax Department and virtual meetings with the District Election Officers and police officials.
On December 22, the team will hold meetings with various enforcement agencies, the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and other State government Secretaries.
Following this, the delegation will leave for Puducherry to assess the election preparedness in the Union Territory.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath