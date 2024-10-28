Election Commission revises dates for special campaign

In view of the Tamil Nadu government announcing a working day on November 9, Saturday, the Election Commission of India has modified the dates for special campaign.

Initially, the Commission had announced the special campaign on November 9 and 10. The revised dates are on November 16 and 17, an official release said.

As a part of the process of Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2025 special campaign has also been announced on November 23 and 24.