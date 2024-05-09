ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission reviews CCTV coverage in counting centres

Updated - May 09, 2024 07:49 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chairing a virtual meeting of senior officials on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India has instructed the District Election Officers (DEOs) to coordinate with Electricity and Public Works Departments to ensure uninterrupted power supply for CCTV arrangements in the counting centers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo chaired a virtual meeting of DEOs and senior officials and police officers on Thursday. The availability of diesel generators with automatic change over provision in case of power failure, UPS back up for strong room CCTV cameras to ensure seamless switching, stabiliser for CCTV installation were among the issues that were reviewed.

“The DEOs have also been instructed to ensure that measures like surge protector/lightning arrester are installed so that the CCTV cameras do not get affected because of lightning,” an official release said.

All the DEOs / Returning Officers were earlier instructed on to make arrangements for fixing of one additional CCTV camera in front of the door of each ‘strong room’ for viewing CCTV footage enabling the political party agent to view the footage so as to ensure un-interrupted CCTV footage, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A three-tier cordoning system comprising Central and State armed police personnel have been set up with controlled access in all counting centres to prevent any entry of unauthorised persons.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US