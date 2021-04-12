Election Commission relaxes MCC for COVID-19 related work

COVID-19 work, work relating to drinking water and other development work, and a review and implementation of ongoing programmes will be allowed

The Election Commission of India has granted its approval for relaxations sought by the Tamil Nadu government enabling it to take up COVID-19 related work, work relating to drinking water and other development work apart from a review and implementation of ongoing programmes in the field.

The Commission's decision was in response to a communication sent by Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary in this regard on April 9 wherein certain circumstances were explained to seek approval from the Commission.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Commission has also permitted COVID-19 related meetings and tours in Tamil Nadu.

“The Commission has decided to permit COVID-related meetings and tours in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where polling is already over, subject to the usual Model Code of Conduct conditions,” the Commission informed the States on April 10.

Various State governments had made references to the Commission seeking approval to hold meetings in this regard.